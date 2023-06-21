Law banning fireworks in designated areas comes into force

Councils will be able to ban the use of fireworks in designated areas as a new law comes into force.

From Thursday, it will be a criminal offence to ignite or knowingly throw a lit pyrotechnic into an area categorised by local authorities as firework control zones.

The zones could include areas with private properties or gardens, with the maximum penalties for perpetrators set at a fine of up to £5,000 or up to six months in prison.

Public firework displays will still be permitted within the zones to allow people to enjoy fireworks safely.

The measures are being introduced as part of the Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Articles Act 2022.

Earlier this month, new legislation prohibited the misuse of pyrotechnics such as flares, meaning football fans in possession of the items in public places with more than 1,000 in attendance could face punishment.

Further restrictions including a licensing system for people wishing to buy and use fireworks is expected in autumn 2024 at the earliest.

Community safety minister Siobhan Brown said: “Evidence and engagement with communities shows strong public support for tougher action on fireworks, which along with other pyrotechnic articles can cause harm, serious injury and distress to people, pets and the wider community.

“Giving local authorities additional powers to create firework control zones, with input from the local community, marks a significant step in tackling the issues caused by fireworks, which are dangerous when used inappropriately.

“This change to the law demonstrates our absolute commitment to further improve public safety and wellbeing for our communities.”

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Nicola Robison said: “It is a criminal offence to be in possession of, or setting off, fireworks within a fireworks control zone and I would urge all members of the public to be aware of designated zones within your local area to ensure you are not in breach of the legislation.

“Police Scotland is committed to keeping the public safe from the risk of harm associated with the reckless and criminal use of fireworks and we welcome the addition of fireworks control zones within Scotland.”