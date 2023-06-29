Glasgow and Aberdeen selected as sites for investment zones in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Glasgow and Aberdeen selected as sites for investment zones in Scotland

By Press Association
Michael Gove welcomed the ‘historic’ investment (Lucy North/PA)
Glasgow and Aberdeen have been selected as the sites for the first investment zones north of the border.

The regions in Glasgow city and the north east of Scotland will be supported by up to £80 million in investment each in a scheme that includes tax relief to drive economic growth.

It comes after a joint agreement from the UK and Scottish Governments, with ministers from both administrations branding the announcement as a “historic milestone”.

The investment zones, a key part of the UK Government’s levelling up strategy, are the first to be announced outside of England.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The UK Government has said the investment zones are focused around research institutions such as universities and driving growth in areas including technology and the green sector.

Meanwhile, Scottish ministers have tailored the agreement to ensure it aligns with the net-zero ambitions.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove welcomed constructive conversations with First Minister Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.

He said: “This is a historic milestone as we widen the opportunity and ambition of the investment zone programme to grow the economy across the whole of the United Kingdom.

“I am very appreciative of the constructive approach the First Minister and Deputy First Minister have shown in the meetings I have had with them in recent weeks.

“We all have shared ambition to work together to see all parts of Scotland thrive and today’s agreement builds on our successful rollout of green freeports in Scotland earlier this year.”

Scottish sport facilities funding
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Gove said with Aberdeen and Glasgow’s reputation for the oil and gas and shipbuilding industry respectively, the funding will help them expand on its contribution to the economy.

The Scottish Government’s Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “This is a milestone in the delivery of investment zones in a way that enhances Scotland’s economy while aligning with our distinctive priorities.

“Scotland already has a strong track record in innovation and research and the investment zones can build on these strengths.

“They will form part of a joined up approach that draws on the expertise of our world-leading research, education and training institutions, dynamic business sector and skilled workforce and will enable local communities to benefit.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the announcement “shows again what can be achieved when Scotland’s two governments work together to promote a fair spread of opportunities across Scotland.”

It follows the announcement earlier this year that freeports will be established in Inverness and Cromarty Firth and the Firth of Forth.

