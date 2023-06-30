Banning designer labels among ideas considered for new school uniform guidance

Consultation responses on new school uniform guidance call for cost-reducing measures including a ban on designer labels.

The Scottish Government has launched a working group to consider the 2,751 responses it received after it sought the views from parents and carers on the future of school uniforms.

New guidance is set to be published before the start of the August 2024 school term, with the aim being to reduce the cost for families.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the responses will be “seriously” considered by the working group to inform new guidance.

Suggestions for reducing uniform costs included 210 comments that schools could help by having logo-free uniform items and considering a ban on designer labels.

However, when considering the importance of school culture, more than 1,000 respondents said school badges were central to the ethos.

Other cost-saving suggestions included removing the requirement of blazers in some schools and moving towards a scheme which encourages more secondhand unforms.

Some 338 respondents also indicated that a stronger school uniform policy could help promote equality and reduce instances of bullying.

Ms Gilruth said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to take part in this consultation.

“It is clear that more must be done to ensure that school uniforms are more affordable, especially as families face financial hardship due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“It is also important that uniforms are more sustainable and inclusive to all.

“We have established a school uniform working group to seriously consider the responses to this consultation.

“This will inform new guidance around school uniforms before it becomes statutory later in this parliamentary term.”