Short-term let businesses should not miss October licence deadline – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Short-term let businesses should not miss October licence deadline – minister

By Press Association
Owners of short-term lets have until October 1 to apply for a licence (Jane Barlow/PA)
Owners of short-term lets have until October 1 to apply for a licence (Jane Barlow/PA)

Businesses and homeowners offering overnight accommodation have been urged not to miss out on the deadline to apply for a short-term let application.

Property owners wishing to let their properties out on a short-term basis must apply to the Scottish Government’s licensing scheme before the October 1 deadline to ensure they can continue trading.

Under the new rules, those who operated short-term lets before October 1 2022 can still accept bookings until an application is determined, however, the licensing request must be submitted before the deadline in two months.

Owners who started their operations after October 2022 cannot start trading until they have obtained a licence from their local authority.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Housing minister Paul McLennan has urged owners to sign up (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Housing minister Paul McLennan urged hosts to sign up to support the introduction of regulations which will keep owners and tourists safe.

He said: “Short-term let accommodation plays an important role in Scotland’s economy, supporting our tourism and hospitality sector and allowing tourists and holiday-goers somewhere to take them closer to the best that Scotland can offer.

“However, it is also important that there is appropriate regulation in place to ensure the safety of guests, and so that local authorities can make decisions that are right for their local areas.

“That’s why the Scottish Government has introduced the short-term lets licensing scheme.”

He added: “Visitors coming to Scotland can already expect to see the benefits of properties being licensed and meeting specific standards.

“Meanwhile, the thousands of short-term let operators who provide a quality service can have the assurance that would-be competitors have to meet licensing standards as well.

“There are only two months to go until the October 1 deadline so I would urge anyone who owns short-term let accommodation – and has yet to apply – to do so as soon as possible to ensure you can still take bookings and welcome guests from far and wide.”

The policy previously came under criticism over the impact it could have on the tourism and economy sector, with the initial March 2023 deadline pushed back by six months.