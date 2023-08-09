BBC Scotland political editor to have surgery for brain tumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

BBC Scotland political editor to have surgery for brain tumour

By Press Association
Glenn Campbell will have surgery on Thursday (Kirsty Anderson/BBC Scotland/PA)
Glenn Campbell will have surgery on Thursday (Kirsty Anderson/BBC Scotland/PA)

BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell is to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Campbell has been off air since a bike accident in June left him with 10 broken ribs.

In a message to his colleagues in the BBC Scotland politics team, he said he does not believe the tumour had caused his accident – but it is possible the fall “helped reveal the tumour earlier than might otherwise have been the case”.

He insisted he is as “optimistic as it is possible to be” ahead of having surgery on Thursday, adding the operation is the “only way to find out exactly what type and grade the tumour is and to decide on further treatment”.

He told BBC colleagues his bones have “mended really well” after the crash and he is feeling “great”.

But he added: “Unfortunately that is not the full story.

“Doctors have recently discovered a further health issue that I have to deal with.

“I have been diagnosed with a brain tumour and will have surgery for that on Thursday August 10.

“That’s the only way to find out exactly what type and grade the tumour is and to decide on further treatment.

“I don’t think the tumour caused my accident or vice-versa, but it is possible that falling off my bike has helped reveal the tumour earlier than might otherwise have been the case.

“I am as optimistic as it is possible to be and I have already started researching charities to support with some fundraising.”

Gary Smith, the head of news and current affairs at BBC Scotland, said: “Our heartfelt best wishes go to Glenn and his family as he undergoes treatment.

“Glenn’s not only a highly talented political editor, he’s also a very popular colleague in the newsroom.

“Everyone at BBC Scotland is thinking of Glenn and is looking forward to seeing him recover and return to reporting duties.”