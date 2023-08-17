Expectant Scottish parents urged to apply for baby grants

Expectant parents are being urged to apply for payments they are entitled to at the earliest opportunity as Scotland enters its ‘baby boom’ months.

Figures from National Records Scotland showed that August, September and October saw the highest number of births per month in 2022.

There were more than 4,000 babies born in each of these months last year against an overall monthly average of 3,882.

On a visit to Dr Bell’s Family Centre in Leith, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP said she wanted to encourage families expecting a new arrival to make sure they are getting all the financial help available to them.

Social Security Scotland is also preparing to launch a new digital marketing campaign to raise awareness of the best start grant pregnancy and baby payment.

The pregnancy and baby payment, which is £707.25 for first children and £353.65 for subsequent births, is the first Scottish Government benefit many people apply for.

If parents are eligible there is no cap on the number of children they can receive pregnancy and baby payments for.

Ms Somerville explained: “We want eligible families to apply as early as possible for best start grant pregnancy and baby payment and become aware of the range of support which may be available.

“We know that the next few weeks and months are exciting times for lots of families.

“The payment for a first child is more than £700 at a time of high inflation with the costs of buying food and clothes and all the other things which come with looking after a newborn.

“There’s no cap on this benefit – every eligible family can get a best start grant for every child they have.

“Our package of five family payments – Scottish child payment, best start foods and the three best start grants – can be worth around £10,000 by the time a child turns six and more than £20,000 by the time they turn 16.”

Danielle Campbell, chief executive of Dr Bell’s Family Centre, said: “It is vital that mums-to-be and new parents know what support they can receive from as early as possible so that no parent is left struggling as this can impact their mental health and wellbeing.

“Our team work closely with Social Security Scotland to make sure that we are able to provide the right information and support in relation to the best start grant pregnancy and baby payment.”