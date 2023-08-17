Expectant Scottish parents urged to apply for baby grants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Expectant Scottish parents urged to apply for baby grants

By Press Association
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP outside Bute House in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP outside Bute House in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Expectant parents are being urged to apply for payments they are entitled to at the earliest opportunity as Scotland enters its ‘baby boom’ months.

Figures from National Records Scotland showed that August, September and October saw the highest number of births per month in 2022.

There were more than 4,000 babies born in each of these months last year against an overall monthly average of 3,882.

On a visit to Dr Bell’s Family Centre in Leith, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP said she wanted to encourage families expecting a new arrival to make sure they are getting all the financial help available to them.

Social Security Scotland is also preparing to launch a new digital marketing campaign to raise awareness of the best start grant pregnancy and baby payment.

The pregnancy and baby payment, which is £707.25 for first children and £353.65 for subsequent births, is the first Scottish Government benefit many people apply for.

If parents are eligible there is no cap on the number of children they can receive pregnancy and baby payments for.

Ms Somerville explained: “We want eligible families to apply as early as possible for best start grant pregnancy and baby payment and become aware of the range of support which may be available.

“We know that the next few weeks and months are exciting times for lots of families.

“The payment for a first child is more than £700 at a time of high inflation with the costs of buying food and clothes and all the other things which come with looking after a newborn.

“There’s no cap on this benefit – every eligible family can get a best start grant for every child they have.

“Our package of five family payments – Scottish child payment, best start foods and the three best start grants – can be worth around £10,000 by the time a child turns six and more than £20,000 by the time they turn 16.”

Danielle Campbell, chief executive of Dr Bell’s Family Centre, said: “It is vital that mums-to-be and new parents know what support they can receive from as early as possible so that no parent is left struggling as this can impact their mental health and wellbeing.

“Our team work closely with Social Security Scotland to make sure that we are able to provide the right information and support in relation to the best start grant pregnancy and baby payment.”