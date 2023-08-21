Yousaf must back Right to Recovery Bill for drug addicts, says Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf must back Right to Recovery Bill for drug addicts, says Ross

By Press Association
Scotland’s drug death figures for 2022 will be published on Tuesday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Committing to a Right to Recovery Bill would show Humza Yousaf is serious about tackling Scotland’s drug death rate, Douglas Ross has said.

The Scottish Tory leader made his call ahead of the annual publication, by National Records of Scotland on Tuesday, of the drug mortality figure for the country in 2022.

Mr Ross proposed the Right to Recovery Bill ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections.

The Bill would enshrine in law the right of those struggling with addiction to access their preferred treatment method unless a clinician rules it harmful.

Humza Yousaf visit to Eyemouth
First Minister Humza Yousaf previously indicated his support for the Tory Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

In 2021, 1,330 people died a drug-related death in Scotland – a rate of about 245 deaths per million people – a rate 3.8 times higher than the next worst European nation, Norway, and 4.9 times higher than England and Wales.

The First Minister indicated his support for the Tory Bill during his race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister and SNP leader.

But Mr Ross has said the Scottish Government is not moving fast enough as he accused ministers of focusing on decriminalising drugs.

Last month, the Scottish Government published a paper on drug law reform, urging the UK Government to decriminalise all drugs for personal supply.

First Minister’s Questions
Douglas Ross is pushing for a Right to Recovery law (Jane Barlow/PA)

It would see those found in possession of substances treated and supported, rather than criminalised, however, the UK Government knocked back the proposals within an hour of the publication’s release.

Mr Ross said: “It’s impossible to overstate the scale of Scotland’s drug death crisis – this is truly a national emergency.

“The fatality rate is so much worse here than in the rest of Europe, and the rest of the UK, that is demands the full attention of the Scottish Government after years of shameful neglect by the SNP.

“Humza Yousaf must learn from Nicola Sturgeon’s mistakes and finally treat this issue as a top priority to massively reduce the number of Scottish families enduring needless, heart-breaking loss.

“I would hope – and expect – to see a substantial fall on last year’s appalling total but, even if this is the case, Scotland will likely continue to be an appalling outlier for the continent.

“One of the biggest issues facing those with addiction problems is accessing treatment.

“That’s why the Right to Recovery Bill I’m taking through Parliament is crucial – as it would enshrine in law the right of everyone to receive the potentially life-saving treatment they need – and why it is backed by experts, charities and those with lived experience.

“Humza Yousaf made encouraging noises about supporting the Bill during the SNP leadership election but has been quiet since. Worryingly, he appears to be advocating the decriminalisation of drugs instead.

“We need the SNP to stop dithering and get full square behind the Right to Recovery Bill. Tackling Scotland’s drugs deaths shame must finally be a top priority for Humza Yousaf and his Government.”