Yousaf must back Right to Recovery Bill for drug addicts, says Ross

Committing to a Right to Recovery Bill would show Humza Yousaf is serious about tackling Scotland’s drug death rate, Douglas Ross has said.

The Scottish Tory leader made his call ahead of the annual publication, by National Records of Scotland on Tuesday, of the drug mortality figure for the country in 2022.

Mr Ross proposed the Right to Recovery Bill ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections.

The Bill would enshrine in law the right of those struggling with addiction to access their preferred treatment method unless a clinician rules it harmful.

First Minister Humza Yousaf previously indicated his support for the Tory Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

In 2021, 1,330 people died a drug-related death in Scotland – a rate of about 245 deaths per million people – a rate 3.8 times higher than the next worst European nation, Norway, and 4.9 times higher than England and Wales.

The First Minister indicated his support for the Tory Bill during his race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister and SNP leader.

But Mr Ross has said the Scottish Government is not moving fast enough as he accused ministers of focusing on decriminalising drugs.

Last month, the Scottish Government published a paper on drug law reform, urging the UK Government to decriminalise all drugs for personal supply.

Douglas Ross is pushing for a Right to Recovery law (Jane Barlow/PA)

It would see those found in possession of substances treated and supported, rather than criminalised, however, the UK Government knocked back the proposals within an hour of the publication’s release.

Mr Ross said: “It’s impossible to overstate the scale of Scotland’s drug death crisis – this is truly a national emergency.

“The fatality rate is so much worse here than in the rest of Europe, and the rest of the UK, that is demands the full attention of the Scottish Government after years of shameful neglect by the SNP.

“Humza Yousaf must learn from Nicola Sturgeon’s mistakes and finally treat this issue as a top priority to massively reduce the number of Scottish families enduring needless, heart-breaking loss.

“I would hope – and expect – to see a substantial fall on last year’s appalling total but, even if this is the case, Scotland will likely continue to be an appalling outlier for the continent.

“One of the biggest issues facing those with addiction problems is accessing treatment.

“That’s why the Right to Recovery Bill I’m taking through Parliament is crucial – as it would enshrine in law the right of everyone to receive the potentially life-saving treatment they need – and why it is backed by experts, charities and those with lived experience.

“Humza Yousaf made encouraging noises about supporting the Bill during the SNP leadership election but has been quiet since. Worryingly, he appears to be advocating the decriminalisation of drugs instead.

“We need the SNP to stop dithering and get full square behind the Right to Recovery Bill. Tackling Scotland’s drugs deaths shame must finally be a top priority for Humza Yousaf and his Government.”