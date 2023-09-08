Whisky industry welcomes Government support for responsible drinking campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Whisky industry welcomes Government support for responsible drinking campaign

By Press Association
The whisky industry is running a responsible alcohol consumption campaign (David Cheskin/PA)
The Scottish Government is backing a whisky industry campaign to raise awareness about the alcohol content of drinks.

It has pledged to help support the Scotch Whisky Association’s (SWA) “Made to be Measured” responsible consumption campaign ahead of the festive period.

Launched in March, the initiative has already reached 800,000 adults across Scotland, the SWA said.

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, met the association’s governing council on Friday to discuss how the industry and government can work in partnership.

They discussed shared priorities, including promoting Scotland and Scotch Whisky in international markets, encouraging tourism and reaching net zero.

Mr Yousaf said: “The whisky industry’s willingness to raise awareness of alcohol misuse and the health risks associated with high consumption of alcohol, through the Scotch Whisky Association’s Made to Be Measured campaign, is very welcome.

“This is just one of the key areas of partnership that the Scottish Government and whisky industry can work together on – and I look forward to furthering our productive partnership on shared priorities such as the transition to net-zero, global trade and investment, and economic growth.”

The SWA said it is hoped that the support of the Scottish Government’s communications channels will help to further drive up awareness of the low-risk guidelines and how consumers can make responsible choices if they choose to drink alcohol.

SWA chief executive Mark Kent said: “Since coming to office, the First Minister has engaged with the industry, listened to concerns over the deposit return scheme (DRS) and the alcohol marketing consultation, and has recognised the benefits of working in partnership on shared priorities.

“Tackling alcohol misuse and promoting responsible consumption is one example of where we can work together.

“The pledge to help support the SWA’s Made to be Measured campaign is the Scottish Government’s reset with business in action, and we look forward to developing this partnership in other key areas including exports, tourism and sustainability.”