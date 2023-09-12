Scottish Government slammed over decrease in social housing stats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Government slammed over decrease in social housing stats

By Press Association
The Scottish Government’s approach has been criticised (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Scottish Government’s approach has been criticised (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A charity has accused the Scottish Government of deliberately neglecting social housing after the number of local authority new builds completed dropped by 23% in a year.

Shelter Scotland, a charity that campaigns for fairer housing rights, said the Scottish Government has its housing priorities “badly wrong”.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), said the lack of social housing in Scotland should come as a “wake-up call” to the Scottish Government.

The comments follow the newly revealed quarterly housing statistics for Scotland.

The figures, revealed on Tuesday, showed there were 23,346 all-sector new build homes completed in Scotland in the year to end June 2023.

This is an increase of 7% when compared with the previous year, and the highest annual figure to the end June since 2008.

There was a 9% increase in private-led new build completions, and housing association new builds increased by 18%.

However, local authority new build completions dropped by 23% (589 homes), and the number of new builds being started decreased by 12% across all sectors – the lowest annual figure since 2016.

Private-led new build starts decreased by 7%, and housing association new build starts dropped by 21%.

Additionally, local authority new build starts decreased by 32% (656 homes).

Shelter has warned that if ministers fail to speed up the delivery of more social housing, the country’s housing crisis will worsen.

The charity said the drop in new social homes will lead to fewer homes being completed in the coming years.

The charity said that between April and June 2023, 361 new social houses were signed off, a 53% drop compared to the same quarter in 2022.

The statistics showed almost 11,000 affordable homes were delivered in the year to the end of June 2023.

However, Shelter said this will do nothing for the number of people experiencing homelessness.

The charity cited recent statistics that showed more than 16,000 children became homeless in Scotland in 2022, an average of 45 a day.

Shelter Scotland director Alison Watson said: “The snail’s pace of delivery demonstrates clearly that the Scottish Government has got its priorities badly wrong and is neglecting social housing.

“No minister can claim ignorance of what that means; it means more children with nowhere to call home, it means more people trapped in miserable temporary accommodation, and it means Scotland’s housing emergency continuing to devastate lives.

“There have been countless reports, working groups, and summits all telling the Scottish Government the same thing; genuine social housing is the only way to end our housing emergency.

“Other so-called ‘affordable housing’ projects won’t cut it because they will do nothing to help the thousands of people in Scotland who are homeless right now.”

She added: “Instead of giving us the social homes we need, delivery has slowed to a crawl.

“There are no excuses for that; if this trend isn’t reversed then ministers are simply accepting that more people will inevitably experience homelessness.”

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) were also critical of the decrease in social housing numbers.

Sally Thomas, SFHA chief executive, said: “Today’s figures show that the number of social homes that were built this quarter are at the lowest level since mid-2020, during the height of the pandemic.

“That fact must be a wake-up call to the Scottish Government.

“Last week’s Programme for Government was described by the First Minister as ‘unashamedly anti-poverty and pro-growth’.

“Yet when we know that delivering social homes is absolutely fundamental to both tackling poverty and economic growth, the rhetoric simply isn’t being met with action.

“It is now vital – more clearly than ever – that we see significant support for building Scotland’s homes now.”

Paul McLennan MSP, minister for housing, said: “I am pleased that the number of affordable homes completed in the latest year is the highest annual figure since 2000, supporting almost 11,000 households to have an affordable place to live.

“The combined challenges caused by a hard Brexit and economic mismanagement by the UK Government have triggered various issues including the rising cost of construction supplies and workforce challenges.

“The housing sector has done incredible work to deliver homes in these circumstances and we will continue working with partners to mitigate these impacts.

“We are also making £3.5 billion available in this parliamentary term, towards the delivery of more affordable and social homes.”

He added: “Despite the challenges, since 2007, Scotland has seen over 40% more affordable homes delivered per head of population than in England, and over 70% more than in Wales.

“We have already delivered 13,354 homes towards our next target of 110,000 affordable homes in Scotland by 2032.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.