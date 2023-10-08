Plans to become ‘Europe’s leading space nation’ outlined at LA space summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Plans to become ‘Europe’s leading space nation’ outlined at LA space summit

By Press Association
MSP Richard Lochhead will spearhead the fact-finding mission (Danny Lawson/PA)
MSP Richard Lochhead will spearhead the fact-finding mission (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scotland’s bid to become “Europe’s leading space nation” will be unveiled at a Los Angeles summit.

Richard Lochhead, the Innovation Minister, will travel to California this week to boost the profile of Scotland’s expanding space industry.

Figures from 2019-20 suggest a fifth of all UK space sector jobs are north of the border, but the Scottish Government hopes 20,000 jobs will exist within the sector by 2030 – more than double the 8,400 existing ones.

Scotland aspires to become “Europe’s leading space nation”, with a focus on sustainability and increasing US investment, the conference will be told.

Mr Lochhead will tell delegates that Scotland’s space sector is in a “world leading position”, and will “problem-solve for the benefit of humankind”.

The Space Economy Summit, sponsored by The Economist, will examine “the infinite potential of space”, on October 11.

Mr Lochhead will outline how Scotland is making an important contribution to exploration, innovation and economic growth of the sector to guests including international industry experts, investors and governments.

The intention is for delegates to learn more about the latest developments, discuss how to maximise the economic benefits of the sector and analyse how the latest technology could help tackle climate change.

Mr Lochhead will visit ABL Space Systems, the company developing the rocket due to power the UK’s Pathfinder space launch from SaxaVord in Shetland.

He will also meet with Universal Hydrogen, a company using innovative solutions to decarbonise air travel.

Mr Lochhead said: “We are on the cusp of something new. Technology built in Scotland will be launched from Scottish soil and the data will be used by Scottish companies to problem solve for the benefit of humankind – this is full end-to-end space capability.

“As we push forward to deliver the first regular commercial launch in the UK, we are attracting significant inward investment that is augmenting our considerable existing manufacturing and research capabilities.

“Scotland has always been a leader in innovation, and we continue to excel as we lead the world in small satellite manufacturing.

“In 2022, we also published the first ever Space Sustainability Roadmap, setting out how the sector can help achieve our climate targets.

“We are not alone in realising the opportunities offered by our space sector. Other nations are investing in Scotland, including the United States, with numerous companies choosing to invest in Scotland such as Spire Global and Mangata Networks.

“As we advance at a rate of knots towards our aim of becoming Europe’s leading space nation by 2030, I look forward to discussing opportunities within the sector and Scotland in particular.”