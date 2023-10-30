Migration and asylum policy plans for an independent Scotland to be published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Migration and asylum policy plans for an independent Scotland to be published

By Press Association
The paper will discuss migration (Jane Barlow/PA)
The paper will discuss migration (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government will this week publish its proposals for migration and asylum policy if the country were to become independent.

Jamie Hepburn, minister for independence, said an independent Scotland would take an approach to migration that has “dignity, fairness and respect at its heart”.

Migration in an Independent Scotland, the sixth paper of the Building a New Scotland series, will set out proposals for an immigration system that is specifically tailored to the country’s population and economic needs.

The Scottish Government said the paper will also propose a new humane approach for asylum seekers in Scotland.

Mr Hepburn said: “Migration to Scotland supports economic growth and the delivery of public services, and we should recognise the enormous contribution that people from all over the world make to our country.

“Migration is vitally important to Scotland’s future – as well as contributing to our communities, the people who choose to live, work and raise their families here are helping to grow our economy.

“Independence would give Scotland the opportunity to set its own migration policy that delivers for our specific needs.”

He said the country needs a migration policy that will help expand the Scottish economy and benefit wider society, particularly for its rural and island communities.

Mr Hepburn added: “At its core, Scotland is an open and welcoming nation and we could take an approach to migration that has dignity, fairness and respect at its heart.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Our points-based system rightly prioritises the skills we already have in the UK, while attracting the talent our economy needs to grow.

“It is broader than the previous immigration system, with many more jobs now eligible, stretching across all key sectors of the British economy.

“Immigration is a reserved matter for the UK Government, and the points-based system works in the interest of the whole of the UK.”

The paper will be published on Friday November 3.