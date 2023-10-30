Humza Yousaf says business growth ‘central to vision for wellbeing economy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf says business growth ‘central to vision for wellbeing economy’

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government supports business growth (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s First Minister has said that business prosperity is “central” to achieving his government’s defining missions.

Humza Yousaf said he wants the country’s businesses to thrive and for their success to benefit all of society, stating he will do all he can to support that prosperity.

He was speaking ahead of a week when he will meet representatives from sectors as diverse as investment, gaming and food production.

The visits are part of moves to deepen and strengthen links between the Scottish Government and businesses.

Mr Yousaf said: “We want our businesses to thrive and for their success to benefit all of society. It’s central to my government’s vision for a wellbeing economy, which meets the needs and aspirations of our people and provides opportunities for all.

“Business prosperity is central to achieving success in my Government’s defining missions: equality – tackling poverty and protecting people from harm; opportunity – building a fair, green and growing economy; and community – delivering efficient and effective public services – and I am determined to do all I can to support and promote that prosperity.

“There’s no doubt our economy is going through turbulent times – inflation, rising interest rates, and the ongoing effects of Brexit are putting businesses under huge pressure.

“The Scottish Government is doing what we can to try to mitigate these impacts – for instance, through our non-domestic rates policy, the UK’s most generous relief scheme for small businesses which is estimated to take over 100,000 properties out of rates altogether.

“I am determined that together, the Scottish Government and the business community can foster the right conditions where business is empowered to invest, to innovate, and to provide good, green jobs based on fair work principles – and make Scotland the best place in the world to run a business.”

His comments come following the publication of an implementation plan on the New Deal for Business earlier this month.

The document sets out the Scottish Government’s long-term commitment to work in partnership with business to deliver a wellbeing economy and make Scotland the best possible place for business, people and planet.