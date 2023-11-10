Scottish Government has five weeks to save hospitality industry – trade body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Government has five weeks to save hospitality industry – trade body

By Press Association
Stephen Montgomery, director of the Scottish Hospitality Group (Scottish Hospitality Group/PA)
Stephen Montgomery, director of the Scottish Hospitality Group (Scottish Hospitality Group/PA)

The Scottish Government has just five weeks to save the Scottish hospitality industry, a trade body has warned.

The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) has launched a campaign calling on the Scottish Government to use its budget to provide emergency support for the industry, as well as a long-term deal that will see the sector thrive.

The SHG said the sector has struggled to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, with rising energy prices and inflation exacerbating the financial strain on the industry.

In the campaign, Save Our Scottish Hospitality, SHG warns that businesses “can’t go on like this” and the Government has five weeks to save the industry.

Hospitality
Hospitality is a key part of the Scottish economy (David Davies/PA)

SHG claimed that since March 2020, when lockdown began, the hospitality sector has been more impacted when compared with all other industries in Scotland.

More than 15,000 hospitality businesses have closed down across the wider UK since that date, figures show.

The Scottish Government previously said three in five hospitality businesses have seen production, suppliers, or both, affected by rising energy prices and almost half of businesses or suppliers have been forced to pass the costs onto consumers.

Campaigners want the Scottish Government to use its Scottish Budget in December to grant an emergency 75% relief on business rates to match the support that similar businesses south of the border received over the last year.

Stephen Montgomery, director of SHG, said: “The hospitality industry: our pubs, bars, clubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels; makes a vital contribution to Scotland’s economy and they are embedded in the heart of our communities.

“But the hospitality industry faces a crisis and we can’t go on like this. Without Government support, there will be higher prices for consumers, a loss of jobs, and many of our best-loved hospitality businesses closing their doors forever.

“We need to back our hospitality industry to survive and thrive.

“A new, fairer deal on business rates would be one step the Government can take in the budget to give our hospitality industry a fighting chance.”

He added: “A freeze in rates or the status quo won’t be enough. We need both emergency support and long-term reform.

“This is an SOS – we need help to make sure Scottish hospitality can survive”.

The Scottish Government is expected to publish its budget for 2024-25 in December.

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.