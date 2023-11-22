Papers aiming to improve pay and conditions for NHS workers signed off by union

A union has signed off on papers with NHS bosses on modernising pay and conditions for its workers.

Unison signed off four papers, which have now been sent to Health Secretary Michael Matheson, calling on the Scottish Government to deliver the improvements promptly.

The papers focus on three key elements as part of the 2023/24 pay settlement: protected learning for staff, reducing the working week and a review of band five nursing.

Another paper looked at modernising core pay for NHS staff.

Matt McLaughlin, head of health for Unison Scotland, said the NHS in Scotland “avoided strikes this year” due to the government agreeing to modernise terms and conditions.

He added: “Working with the employers and sister unions, Unison have put forward three papers which will see the implementation of a reduced working week, guaranteed time for training and a review of band five nursing roles.

“Working together we have also drafted a paper which if implemented in future pay deals would modernise the pay structure.”

Wilma Brown, chair of the Unison health committee, called on Mr Matheson to “respond quickly” to the papers.

Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson was urged to ‘respond quickly’ to the papers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She said: “Last year’s pay deal included a commitment to modernise key areas of the NHS pay system. Staff voted for that and now the Scottish Government must deliver on the agreement.

“Michael Matheson needs to respond quickly by committing to fully implementing these proposals and finding the budget to support a significant modernisation of NHS pay in Scotland.”

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.