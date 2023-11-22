Papers aiming to improve pay and conditions for NHS workers signed off by union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Papers aiming to improve pay and conditions for NHS workers signed off by union

By Press Association
The papers have been sent to Health Secretary Michael Matheson (Jeff Moore/PA)
A union has signed off on papers with NHS bosses on modernising pay and conditions for its workers.

Unison signed off four papers, which have now been sent to Health Secretary Michael Matheson, calling on the Scottish Government to deliver the improvements promptly.

The papers focus on three key elements as part of the 2023/24 pay settlement: protected learning for staff, reducing the working week and a review of band five nursing.

Another paper looked at modernising core pay for NHS staff.

Matt McLaughlin, head of health for Unison Scotland, said the NHS in Scotland “avoided strikes this year” due to the government agreeing to modernise terms and conditions.

He added: “Working with the employers and sister unions, Unison have put forward three papers which will see the implementation of a reduced working week, guaranteed time for training and a review of band five nursing roles.

“Working together we have also drafted a paper which if implemented in future pay deals would modernise the pay structure.”

Wilma Brown, chair of the Unison health committee, called on Mr Matheson to “respond quickly” to the papers.

Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson was urged to ‘respond quickly’ to the papers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She said: “Last year’s pay deal included a commitment to modernise key areas of the NHS pay system. Staff voted for that and now the Scottish Government must deliver on the agreement.

“Michael Matheson needs to respond quickly by committing to fully implementing these proposals and finding the budget to support a significant modernisation of NHS pay in Scotland.”

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.