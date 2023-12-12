Lack of resources to support children with additional needs, campaigners say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Lack of resources to support children with additional needs, campaigners say

By Press Association
Campaigners have said more resources are needed to support the record number of children with additional support needs in Scottish schools (PA Archive)
Campaigners have said more resources are needed to support the record number of children with additional support needs in Scottish schools (PA Archive)

There is a lack of specialist teachers, support staff and resources to support record numbers of children and young people in schools with additional support needs (ASN), campaigners have warned.

Figures released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday showed the number of pupils with ASN, such as autism, dyslexia and mental health problems, reached a record high of 259,036 in 2023, representing 36.7% of the pupil population.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) said this represents a doubling in numbers over the past decade – the 2013 figures showed 131,593 children had additional support needs.

The body has called for an increase in resources to address the growing need which they say is having an impact on disruption and violence in the classroom.

There is a “lack of specialist ASN teachers, support staff and the resources needed” to support the rising number of children with additional support needs, SCSC said.

Concerns have also been raised over a declining number of pupils with complex needs receiving a co-ordinated support plan (CSP), despite reassurances from the Scottish Government that there would be no decline in the number of those receiving them.

CSPs are statutory education plans prepared by local authorities to identify and ensure the provision of services for children and young people with complex or additional support needs.

There has been a “significant fall” in the number of pupils with a co-ordinated support plan, the SCSC said, falling from 3,279 in 2013 to 1,318 in 2023, representing an almost 60% (59.8%) drop.

A spokesperson for the SCSC said: “While more children and young people are being identified as having ASN, this is against the increasingly challenging backdrop of a lack of specialist teachers, support staff and the resources needed to support them.

“This is having an impact in terms of surging levels of school violence we are witnessing.

“Increased support is critical, especially post the Covid-19 pandemic and the damaging impact this has had on many of our children and young people, exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, all of which is hitting the poorest, hardest.

“We are also concerned that despite an increase in the numbers of those with ASN, we are experiencing a decline in the use of CSPs, which are legally enforceable and designed to support those with the most complex needs.

“The Scottish Government, local authorities, health and other agencies need to work in collaboration with the private and third sectors to provide the necessary resourcing and support to address the needs of children and young people with ASN.

“They must also work together to ensure that those who are entitled to a CSP receive one.

“With those with ASN drawn disproportionately from poorer neighbourhoods, if we are to genuinely close the educational attainment gap, they must get the care and support they need when they need it.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.