Firearms offences lowest since 1980, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Firearms offences lowest since 1980, figures show

By Press Association
A total of 273 firearms offences were recorded in 2021-22 (PA)
A total of 273 firearms offences were recorded in 2021-22 (PA)

Firearms offences have fallen to their lowest level in more than 40 years, statistics indicate.

The 273 offences recorded by the Scottish Government in 2021-22 were the lowest since records began in 1980.

They were down 23% from the 353 offences recorded in 2020-21.

One homicide involving a firearm was recorded in 2021-22, along with one attempted murder, which involved an air weapon.

In 2020-21, two homicides along with eight attempted murders said to involve a firearm were recorded.

Despite the overall decrease, the number of offences in which a firearm was discharged and caused injury increased by 41% in 2021-22 to 45 – up from 32 in 2020-21 during lockdown.

The majority of offences involved an air rifle (41%), and occurred within a home (40%), while 31% took place on the street.

A fifth (21%) of the incidents involved an imitation gun, while pistols and revolvers made up 17%, followed by rifles at 11% and shotguns at 9%.

In statistics which exclude air rifles, firearms were most commonly used to threaten (46% of cases).

Offences increased in schools and colleges – up from five in 2020-21 to six in 2021-22.

Glasgow topped the list for the number of offences.

Excluding air rifles, Glasgow was the scene of 14 offences, followed by Edinburgh at 13 and Angus and Highland at 12.

An additional 27 air rifle offences were committed in Glasgow, with 25 in Dundee.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.