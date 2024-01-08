More than 1,400 convicted criminals given absolute discharge, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

More than 1,400 convicted criminals given absolute discharge, figures show

By Press Association
The figures came from a freedom of information request (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than 1,400 convicted criminals received no punishment during a four-year period in a “slap in the face” for victims, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

Those given an “absolute discharge” between 2018 and 2022 included people found guilty of sexual assault (12), domestic abuse (four), serious assault and attempted murder (17).

A total of 1,406 criminals were given such a discharge over that period, according to data obtained by the party in response to a Freedom of Information request.

When someone is guilty of a charge, the judge can decide to “discharge” them – unless the sentence for the offence is fixed by law – which means that they are given no punishment.

According to general information about sentencing published on the Scottish Sentencing Council website, an absolute discharge is only given in “exceptional circumstances” such as that the offender has previously been of good character, is very young or old, or the offence is very minor.

The Scottish Conservatives said the figures reflected the “relentless weakening” of Scotland’s justice system.

The party’s justice spokesman Russell Findlay said: “Victims have been told that absolute discharges are supposed to be exceptional, yet we now discover that they’ve been used hundreds of times each year.

“This revelation is yet another slap in the face of those who fall victim to crime.

“The SNP’s weak justice agenda means that an ever-growing number of criminals are not even prosecuted and for those who are, there’s often no punishment.

“This is especially perverse when it is applied to heinous crimes such as sexual assault and attempted murder.

“The relentless weakening of Scotland’s justice system damages public confidence and sends out the wrong message to those who inflict pain and misery in our communities.

“The Scottish Conservatives are committed to redressing the balance by ensuring that victims are at the heart of our justice system.”

The figures showed that the highest number of absolute discharges between 2018 and 2022 were for threatening and abusive behaviour (477) and for common assaults (407).

Absolute discharges were also given for crimes including dangerous and careless driving, wildlife offences and possession of weapons.

When an absolute discharge is imposed in more serious (solemn) cases, a conviction is recorded but this does not happen in less serious (summary) cases.

However it may be regarded as a previous conviction for some purposes, such as if the person is convicted of another crime in the future.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Decisions in any case are for the independent court who consider all the facts and circumstances.

“The Scottish Government cannot comment on individual decisions.

“Absolute discharge is a long-standing available option for independent courts, with use of this sentence between 2018-19 and 2021-22 representing 0.5% of all sentences imposed.

“In any case where it is considered an unduly lenient sentence has been imposed, the independent Crown Office can appeal against the sentence as part of the checks and balances within the criminal justice system.”