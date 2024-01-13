Just 51 fly-tippers referred to prosecutors despite 284,762 reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Just 51 fly-tippers referred to prosecutors despite 284,762 reports

By Press Association
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have said fines don’t go far enough in tackling fly-tipping (PA)
Just 51 fly-tipping cases were sent to prosecutors despite almost 300,000 incidents being reported since 2019-20.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have released figures obtained through freedom of information requests in a bid to urge ministers to introduce a restitution order.

New fly-tipping rules, which were effective from Monday, could see on-the-spot fines of up to £500 – more than double the previous £200.

But Scottish Lib Dem communities spokesman Willie Rennie said the move is not enough.

It comes as figures showed that local authorities received 284,762 reports of illegal rubbish dumping since 2019-20.

However, 51 were referred to the procurator fiscal, while 3,317 fixed penalty notices were issued.

Glasgow City Council received the highest number, with 88,357 reports across the four-year period – but just 335 fines were issued.

And cases were only passed to the procurator fiscal in seven local authorities, with convictions obtained in just two – East Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire.

Mr Rennie welcome the fine increase, but said Scottish Government ministers must now introduce a new rule ordering offenders to contribute to the clean-up, with the money then put towards a national fund to help farmers.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He said: “Fly-tippers are increasingly brazen. From back lanes to main roads, most communities across Scotland are blighted by other people’s rubbish.

“It’s ugly, dirty and smelly, yet only a tiny fraction of cases ever result in a fine or a trip to court.

“I am relieved that, after years of pressure from my party, the government has finally increased the level of fines available.

“However, there is still a fundamental unfairness in the system which leaves farmers and other owners with the responsibility for clearing up waste dumped on their properties.

“More needs to be done to clamp down on this disgusting behaviour and to ensure that repeat offenders feel the full force of the law.

“Alongside a robust fixed penalty system, Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see the introduction of a new restitution order, enabling the courts to require contributions from offenders to cleaning up their mess.

“These contributions could then go towards a national fund which would help support farmers and all those who bear the brunt of fly-tipping.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is determined to tackle the serious environmental and economic impacts that fly-tipping causes which is why we published our Litter and Fly-tipping last year.

“The strategy includes an increase in the fixed penalty amounts for fly-tipping offences from £200 to £500, which came into effect on 1 January 2024, and improving support and providing funding to aid private landowners in deterring fly-tipping on their land.

“We would encourage relevant public authorities to investigate fly-tipping on public and private land.”