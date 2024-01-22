Pay claim is ‘modest step’ towards restoring teacher salary levels, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Pay claim is ‘modest step’ towards restoring teacher salary levels, says union

By Press Association
Teachers from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union take part in a rally in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).
Teachers from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union take part in a rally in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

A pay claim has been submitted for teachers in Scotland, described as a “modest step” to restoring real-term pay to levels seen in 2008.

The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) submitted a pay claim of 6.5% for the year, across all career grades, in a bid to raise real-terms pay to the levels seen 16 years ago.

Teaching union the Educational Institute for Scotland (EIS) called for “good faith negotiations” from local authorities represented by Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) and the Scottish Government by August 1.

The pay claim is slightly above the current rate of inflation, and is seen as a “modest step” towards restoring real-terms pay to the levels of 2008 as set out in the Teaching Profession for the 21st Century agreement.

Industrial strike
Children take part in an EIS rally outside the constituency office of Shirley-Anne Somerville (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Current pay “lags behind” salaries from 16 years ago, the union warned.

School strikes were held last year before a pay deal of a 12.3% increase by April 2023, rising to 14% by 2024, was accepted.

The EIS hopes to avoid a “protracted” pay dispute this time, amid the cost-of-living crisis, however, the Scottish Government said teachers north of the border were the best paid in the UK.

EIS salaries convener Des Morris said: “The teachers’ side of the SNCT has submitted a moderate and very reasonable pay claim, and we now call on the employers and the Scottish Government to negotiate in good faith towards settling this pay claim in time for the due settlement date of August 1.

“Settling this claim would be a modest step towards restoring teachers’ pay to the levels established in the teaching profession for the 21st century agreement, which ensured professional salary levels for Scotland’s teachers in line with comparable professions and with teacher salaries in other countries.

“Unfortunately, the pay of Scottish teachers in 2024 lags far behind the salaries of teachers in 2008.

“With recruitment and retention of teachers becoming increasingly challenging, it is important that steps are taken from now onwards to restore teachers’ pay to levels equivalent to those established in the TP21 Agreement.”

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley added: “This is a very reasonable and fair pay claim, and we expect Scotland’s local authorities and the Scottish Government to move swiftly to agree a settlement, so that Scotland’s teachers can receive their pay rise on time this year, particularly since the cost of living remains high.

“Following more than a decade of sub-inflation level pay settlements leading to real-terms pay decline, and a protracted pay dispute ahead of the last pay claim finally being settled, we hope that Cosla and the Scottish Government will enter this year’s discussions in good faith and motivated to reach a fair settlement in good time.

“With a pay claim that is a little above the current rate of inflation, and lower than the pay settlement recently agreed for MSPs, we hope to see swift negotiations leading to a fair, prompt pay settlement for all of Scotland’s teachers and associated professionals.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our public sector pay policy for 2024/25 will be set out later this year. Teacher pay negotiations are a matter for the SNCT and we expect talks will get underway in due course.

“The Scottish Government values our teaching profession – which is why Scotland has the most teachers per pupil and already has the highest paid teachers in the UK.

“The current pay deal is the most generous for teachers in over 20 years, and means an overall increase of more than £6,100 over two years for the majority of classroom teachers and a cumulative pay increase of over 30% for the majority of teachers since January 2018.”

A Cosla spokesperson said: “We have just received this claim today and will take the necessary time to review it thoroughly.

“All pay claims for 24-25 will need to be considered against the final settlement for local government in this year’s budget, which will not be known until late February.”