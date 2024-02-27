Recorded crime rose 5% last year, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Recorded crime rose 5% last year, figures show

By Press Association
Police recorded 14,894 sexual crimes in 2023 (PA)
The number of crimes recorded by police rose by 5% to more than 300,000 last year, according to the latest figures.

Police Scotland recorded 302,076 crimes in 2023, up from 287,678 in 2022, the data published by the Scottish Government shows.

However this was 2% lower than the 308,434 crimes recorded in 2019.

Statisticians highlighted the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on both the type and volume of crime recorded since March 2020, with the final legal restrictions lifted in April 2022.

The largest impact was seen during 2020 and 2021, and to a lesser extent in 2022, while 2023 was not affected by the restrictions.

The figures show sexual crimes in 2023 were 2% higher compared to 2022 (increasing from 14,640 to 14,894), and 8% higher compared to 2019.

Last year, non-sexual crimes of violence were 4% higher compared to 2022 (increasing from 69,117 to 71,900), and 4% higher compared to 2019.

The figures show that in 2023, murder and culpable homicide increased by 36% compared to the previous year (from 44 to 60 crimes), but decreased by 6% from 2019 (from 64 to 60 crimes).

Death by dangerous driving increased by 35% in 2023 compared to the previous year (from 37 to 50 crimes), but decreased by 2% from 2019 (from 51 to 50 crimes).

Meanwhile, rape and attempted rape increased by 1% compared to the previous year (from 2,530 to 2,545 crimes), and increased by 3% from 2019 (from 2,481 to 2,545 crimes).

In 2023, police recorded 179,616 offences which are generally less serious than crimes.

This was 4% higher than the 173,269 offences recorded in 2022, but 6% lower than the 192,028 in 2019.

Road traffic offences last year were 9% higher compared to 2022 (increasing from 108,763 to 118,044), but 2% lower compared to 2019.