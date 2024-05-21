Sheriff to be removed from office for ‘misbehaviour’ towards women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff to be removed from office for ‘misbehaviour’ towards women

By Press Association
An independent tribunal was held into the conduct of Sheriff John Brown (Jane Barlow/PA)
A sheriff who behaved inappropriately towards two women is to be removed from judicial office.

First Minister John Swinney announced the move after an independent tribunal report last month found that Sheriff John Brown’s “misbehaviour” renders him unfit for the role.

The tribunal found that Sheriff Brown had kissed a woman referred to as C on the lips in 2001 or 2002 and, on another occasion in or around 2004, had squeezed her buttocks, with both incidents “unwelcome and unexpected” to her.

It also found that he made an inappropriate remark to a woman referred to as D, touched her on the cheek and hugged her in 2018.

In its report, the tribunal said its findings “raise manifest and serious concerns as to the character and integrity” of Sheriff John Brown – known as Jack.

It said: “The public rightly expect that the considerable powers vested in a judge will be exercised by people with high personal standards.

“Standing the nature and gravity of our findings, we cannot say that JOH (judicial office holder) would have the confidence of those appearing before him.

“In our view his continuance in office would be likely to impact on public trust in the due administration of justice in our courts and bring it into disrepute.”

The latest tribunal came after an earlier tribunal, in March 2021, found that while Sheriff Brown acted inappropriately, he was not unfit to hold judicial office.

That tribunal’s decision was quashed by the Court of Session in 2022 on the basis that it had proceeded in ignorance of the availability of other evidence from other witnesses.

A fresh tribunal was convened in September 2022 and published its findings in spring 2024.

Under the Courts Reform (Scotland) Act 2014 Act, if a tribunal reports to the First Minister that a judicial office holder is unfit to hold office by reason of inability, neglect or misbehaviour, the First Minister may remove them from office.

Mr Swinney, on Tuesday, laid an order before the Scottish Parliament that will mean Sheriff Brown, who sits in the Sheriffdom of Grampian, Highland and Islands, is removed from office on June 7 2024.

The First Minister said: “Given the nature and gravity of the tribunal’s findings, there are compelling reasons to remove Sheriff Brown.

“The tribunal has reported serious concerns as to his character and integrity, contrary to the standards of conduct and probity expected of anyone holding judicial office.”

A spokesperson for the Judicial Office for Scotland said: “It is clear the sheriff’s conduct was completely unacceptable, especially for someone who has been appointed to uphold the law.

“This type of behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated.”