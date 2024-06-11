Unemployment rate increases to 4.7% in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unemployment rate increases to 4.7% in Scotland

By Press Association
The latest unemployment figures have been published (Philip Toscano/PA)
Unemployment in Scotland rose slightly in the last quarter, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Official for National Statistics shows that the unemployment rate for people aged 16 and over was 4.7% between February and April this year.

This was 0.4% up on the previous quarter and above the UK-wide unemployment rate of 4.4%.

The figures show that 130,000 people in Scotland were out of work between February and April, up from 120,000 in the quarter before.

The employment rate for people aged 16-64 was 73.1%, which was 1.3% down on the previous three-month period.

This was below the UK-wide employment rate of 74.3%.

In Scotland there were 2,509,000 people in that age group in employment, down from 2,511,000 in the quarter before that.

Deputy First Minister and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “Despite ongoing cost-of-living pressures, Scotland’s labour market shows resilience, with data from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) showing 12,000 more payrolled employees in May 2024 compared with a year ago, while our claimant count rate was lower than the UK as a whole.

“The First Minister has been clear that driving economic growth is a key priority for the Scottish Government.

“That is why we are investing over £5 billion to grow the economy between 2024 and 2025.

“Ministers are committed to working with public and private partners – and constructively across parliament – to maximise the huge economic opportunities that lie ahead.”