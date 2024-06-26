Early release of prisoners begins to tackle overcrowding in jails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Early release of prisoners begins to tackle overcrowding in jails

By Press Association
The first prisoners being released early are being freed from Scottish prisons on Wednesday and Thursday (PA)
The first prisoners being released early under emergency powers to create space in Scottish jails are being freed.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance announced the move in May, following a spike in inmate numbers and concerns about the capacity of the prison estate.

The head of the prison service said at the time the estate would “soon no longer be able to meet the basic rights of prisoners”.

Only those already due for release within the next six months after serving a sentence of less than four years can be released early, according to Ms Constance, meaning around 550 inmates are eligible.

The first tranche of inmates are leaving prison on Wednesday and Thursday.

Head and shoulders of Angela Constance speaking to camera
Justice Secretary Angela Constance announced the plans to release prisoners early in May (Jane Barlow/PA)

More prisoners will be released in three further waves over the next few weeks.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We have worked collaboratively with partners to prepare those approaching the end of their sentence for a supported early release.

“Governors have vetoed anyone they found posed an immediate risk to individuals or groups, with the help of intelligence from police and social work.

“The safety and wellbeing of people in our care, our staff, and the communities we support continues to be a key priority throughout, with information for victims and families available on our website.”

Those sentenced for domestic violence, terrorism or sexual crimes are excluded from early release.

The target operating capacity of the prison estate is 8,007 but the population was 8,348 on the day the plans were announced.