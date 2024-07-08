Two cancer treatments among new drugs accepted for use in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two cancer treatments among new drugs accepted for use in Scotland

By Press Association
The SMC approved new medicines for use in Scotland’s NHS (Julien Behal/PA)

A number of new medicines, including two to treat cancer, have been approved for routine use on the NHS in Scotland.

On Monday, the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) announced it had approved Opdualag, which contains nivolumab and relatlimab, to treat advanced skin cancer in patients aged 12 and older.

Pembrolizumab, sold under the brand name Keytruda, used together with chemotherapy was accepted as a first-line treatment for adults with HER2-negative advanced gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction cancer.

However, it was not recommended for those with HER2-positive disease when used together with chemotherapy and trastuzumab.

Voretigene neparvovec, sold as Luxturna, was accepted for the treatment of adults and children with a rare inherited eye condition called inherited retinal dystrophy.

The SMC chair said the organisation had heard about the “devastating and life-changing” impact of the increasing blindness caused by the condition.

Pegunigalsidase alfa, branded as Elfabrio, was accepted as a treatment for adults with Fabry disease, a rare inherited condition that can lead to kidney failure and heart problems.

Empagliflozin (brand name Jardiance) was accepted for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease, a long-term condition where the kidneys do not work as well as they should.

Follitropin delta, or Rekovelle, was accepted for ovarian stimulation in women having fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

Additionally, an initial assessment report on birch bark extract, branded as Filsuvez, has been completed on its treatment of epidermolysis bullosa.

The rare skin condition makes the skin very fragile and causes severe blistering and scarring.

The SMC said the Scottish Government will confirm when it is available for prescription and further evidence on the drug’s use will be gathered.

SMC chair, Dr Scott Muir, said: “The committee is pleased to be able to accept these new medicines for use by NHS Scotland.

“Through the SMC patient and clinician engagement process, the committee heard about the devastating and life-changing impact of progressive vision loss caused by inherited retinal dystrophy.

“From the additional evidence provided by the company, the committee was satisfied that voretigene neparvovec has the potential to improve the lives of patients and their families and has now been accepted for routine use by SMC.

“The committee was not able to accept pembrolizumab for advanced gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction cancer in patients with HER2-negative and HER2- positive disease as the evidence provided by the company for pembrolizumab when used to treat HER2-positive disease was not strong enough.

“We would welcome a resubmission addressing the uncertainties that we have raised”.