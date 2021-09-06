Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Dominic Raab urged to ‘find a backbone and resign’ over Afghanistan

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 7:10 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 7:18 pm
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dominic Raab has been urged to “find a backbone and resign” after MPs criticised his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

Labour told the Foreign Secretary the coordination between his department and the Ministry of Defence to assist people seeking to flee Afghanistan is “still appalling” despite the efforts of some “very hardworking” civil servants.

The SNP’s Stephen Flynn (Aberdeen South) went a step further when asking why Mr Raab went on holiday to Crete despite concerns being raised in July over the future of Afghanistan.

He added: “When’s he going to find a backbone and resign?”

But Mr Raab replied: “He referred to the risk report that the management board received in July, it’s a standard monthly report, it goes to senior officials.

“It didn’t contain any novel or new intelligence assessment.

“What the July document made clear was that our central planning assumption at the time was the peace process in Afghanistan would probably run for a further six months.

“So we followed all that advice while at the same time preparing our contingency plans for the evacuation.”

The Taliban retook control of nearly all of Afghanistan by mid-August.

Mr Raab repeatedly stressed the UK will not recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan and noted his “scepticism is quite deep” about their assurances.

But he told MPs: “There is some evidence, in relation to the engagement we had on the ground in relation to the airport, it is possible to have a rational, constructive engagement and be able to test whether they will keep their word.”

Labour’s Harriet Harman (Camberwell and Peckham) earlier warned that the Afghan citizens’ resettlement scheme “is going to end up as a lottery of life and death”.

She asked about the number of Afghan citizens “who want and need to flee here from Afghanistan and have already asked”.

Ms Harman said: “How will the Government in practice decide between those who will be the lucky 5,000 and be allowed to come here and those who, though meeting the criteria, will because of the 5,000 cap be refused and face a terrible fate at the hands of the Taliban?

“I think the reality is unless they increase the 5,000 cap, the Afghan citizens’ resettlement scheme is going to end up as a lottery of life and death.”

Mr Raab replied: “I think she’s right to say frankly even if we doubled or tripled the quota, the number of people fleeing Afghanistan is going to outstrip what the UK would be able to take alone.”

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said: “The coordination between the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Defence, despite some very hardworking civil servants on the ground who are working round the clock, is still appalling.”

She also asked about the number of calls handled by the crisis centre.

The Foreign Secretary said: “Since August 11, (the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office crisis centre) has handled more than 44,000 calls.

“We surged 45 members of FCDO staff and 35 staff from other departments.

“Since August 19, we have answered well over 90% – 93% – of the total number received, and every day since the 24th, our call handlers have answered more than 94% of the calls that were made.

“And just to give the honourable lady a sense, since August 20 average wait times have been less than a minute.”

Mr Raab also told MPs there is “clearly a difference” between the Taliban and terrorist groups such as Isis-K – the affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan – and al Qaida.

He added: “Indeed, there is suspicion that the Abbey Gate attack from Isis-K, that part of the intention was to target the Taliban.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal