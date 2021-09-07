Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Suella Braverman returns to Cabinet after maternity leave

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 10:39 am
Suella Braverman has attended her first Cabinet meeting in six months after taking maternity leave (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Suella Braverman has attended her first Cabinet meeting in six months after taking maternity leave (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Suella Braverman, the first Cabinet-level minister to take maternity leave, has attended her first meeting of Boris Johnson’s top team in six months.

Arrangements were made for the Conservative MP for Fareham, who was the attorney general until last March, to join the meeting in Downing Street ahead of her planned return to work next week.

Special legislation had to be passed by Parliament to enable her to take time off from her ministerial duties.

Coronavirus
Solicitor General Michael Ellis was made Attorney General while Suella Braverman was on maternity leave (Aaron Chown/PA)

During her absence she was designated Minister on Leave (Attorney General) while her deputy, Solicitor General Michael Ellis, was made Attorney General.

His place was taken by Prisons Minister Lucy Frazer.

The return of Ms Braverman means there will have to be at least a limited reshuffle of those ministers directly affected.

It comes amid persistent speculation that the Prime Minister is preparing a wider reshuffle to clear out underperforming senior ministers.

