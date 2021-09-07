Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Carer who spent £65,000 after husband’s stroke criticises social reform plans

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 4:06 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 6:07 pm
Peter McNiell at his home (Marie Stinson)
Peter McNiell at his home (Marie Stinson)

A carer who spent £65,000 refitting their home after her husband’s stroke has claimed that people are being “grossly deceived” by the Government’s social care reform plans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new UK-wide 1.25% health and social care levy based on National Insurance contributions which will raise £12 billion a year to reform the social care system in England.

Peter McNiell on a day out (Marie Stinson)

Marie Stinson, 71, from Keighley, West Yorkshire, had to leave retirement to become a full-time carer for her husband, Peter McNiell, 83, after he suffered a stroke in November 2016, and subsequently spent £65,000 refitting their home.

Ms Stinson has criticised the reform plans, saying they do not offer help to those in residential care and said that increasing National Insurance will negatively affect the poorest in society.

She said: “People are being grossly deceived because it goes to the health service first, not the social care, so it is not as he promised, which was resolving the problems with social care.

Bay windows have been converted to doors to allow Mr McNiell to access the decking (Marie Stinson)

“This is simply a plan to ensure that people, primarily in the South and the South East, will retain more of their capital assets than they otherwise would.

“And so, it is asking younger and poorer people to pay, whilst richer people will retain more of their assets.”

Mr McNiell was given eight weeks of social care support after his discharge from hospital, but the family did not pay for carers after this and used their money to make their home more accessible.

They installed a walk-in shower, an internal stairlift, converted their top lawn into decking and lowered their bay windows to become double doors so that Mr McNiell could use his scooter to go outside.

The most expensive alteration was an external stairlift, which cost £18,000 and allowed Mr McNiell to travel the 30 yards from his home to the road which was impossible before this.

An external stairlift costing £18,000 was fitted in 2020 (Marie Stinson)

Mr McNiell recently suffered a fall and broke his hip, so was given local authority carers for eight weeks.

Ms Stinson now has arthritis of the spine so can no longer care for her husband full-time so the family does now pay for carers.

Meanwhile, a woman who has cared for her elderly mother for over a decade said the Government’s new cap of £86,000 on lifetime care costs from October 2023 will not come soon enough to help her.

Sharon Firth and her mum Jean Firth, 77.
Sharon Firth and her mum Jean Firth, 77 (Handout/PA)

“What Boris (Johnson) has announced will probably not help me as my mum would (have) probably passed away by 2023 and my situation will not change,” Sharon Firth, from Stockport, told the PA news agency.

The 45-year-old gave up her job in 2017 to care full-time for her mother Julia, 77, who has Alzheimer’s and has also suffered with breast and lung cancer.

Ms Firth said her mother is now ready to move into a care home, but to pay for it she will lose her house.

She added that she may also need to take out a high-interest loan, which she could still be paying back some time after her mother has died.

“So I’ll be looking at being homeless and grieving for my mum at the same time,” Ms Firth said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal