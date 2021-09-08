Council leader asked if other comics will face ‘purge’ like Chubby Brown

A council leader has defended his support of a decision to cancel a show by controversial comedian Roy “Chubby” Brown after he was challenged over whether other acts should also be “purged” from Sheffield.

Brown’s show scheduled for Sheffield City Hall in January next year has been cancelled by the Sheffield City Trust (SCT), which said it did not reflect its values.

The decision was supported by Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox, but it provoked a backlash with more than 32,000 people signing a petition to get it reversed and a protest planned for the city on Friday in support of the veteran comic.

Brown himself took to social media to deplore the decision saying he had performed at the City Hall for more than 30 years.

On Wednesday, Labour councillor Mr Fox was asked about his support for SCT’s decision by Lib Dem leader Shaffaq Mohammed at a meeting of Sheffield Council.

Mr Mohammed asked the council leader: “Who else are you intending to support the banning of within our city – a yes or no answer.

“Danny Baker, yes or no? Jimmy Carr, yes or no? Frankie Boyle, yes or no? Ricky Gervais, yes or no?

“Will they also now be purged as comedians from this city because they are not in keeping with the likes and tastes of yourself and members of board at SCT?”

Mr Fox replied: “Just so that we are quite clear, SCT cancelled the show of this comedian.

“We are not in the game of banning and, if a private venue was to uptake the promotion of this, then it would be for them to balance those values off.

“That is where we stand and that is where we are.

“I was asked if I supported the action of SCT and I did.

“And that’s where the matter ends for me.

“I made a public statement. We are for an inclusive city. Wherever I have a voice I will voice an inclusive city.”

Last week, Brown said on Facebook: “I have been performing at the City Hall annually for the last 30 plus years and have always had great nights there and a wonderful working relationship with the management and staff at the City Hall, and my fans have always come along and supported me in their thousands through the years

“Now in these strange times of snowflakes and political correctness it has been decided that I am no longer welcome.”