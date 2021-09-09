Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hancock CCTV footage raid ‘entirely legitimate’, says potential new UK data tsar

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 12:40 pm
John Edwards, the Government’s preferred candidate for the Information Commissioner role (Parliament TV/PA)
The Government’s preferred candidate for the top job protecting people’s data has defended the current Information Commissioner’s investigation into leaked CCTV footage that led to Matt Hancock’s demise as health secretary.

Mr Hancock resigned from the Cabinet after footage published by The Sun newspaper showed him kissing aide Gina Coladangelo in his departmental office, in breach of Covid-19 rules.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) faced criticism over a raid on two homes in the south of England where it seized computer equipment, as it probes an alleged data breach relating to the incident.

John Edwards, who is being lined up to take over the role from November, told MPs on Thursday he saw no evidence to suggest outgoing Commissioner Elizabeth Denham overstepped her legal duties and powers available.

“I have immense respect for the role of the press and I’m happy for them to police their own standards and how they go about obtaining their information and what they’ve published, they’re answerable to their editors, to their shareholders and ultimately to the courts,” he said.

“But that is not what the Information Commissioner, in my understanding, was investigating.

“I don’t know how it got to the press but I think investigating the security of a Government facility such as that, and the way in which it is responsible for data it is entrusted with, is an entirely legitimate activity of an Information Commissioner.

“And that does not necessarily have to impure the actions or engage the actions of the press, which ultimately reported on the contents of that.”

Mr Edwards, who is currently New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner, is the Government’s preferred candidate to succeed Ms Denham as her five-year tenure comes to an end.

Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, he praised Ms Denham’s work on the Age Appropriate Design Code, which has pushed tech giants to implement tougher safeguards for children’s data globally.

He was also asked about his thoughts on Facebook, after calling the tech giant “morally bankrupt pathological liars” in the wake of 2019’s Christchurch attacks.

“That tweet came from a very profound context of national shock and grief at a very egregious terrorist act that was facilitated, amplified and propagated through that particular platform,” he told MPs.

“Facebook and every other organisation which is subject to the ICO’s jurisdiction can expect a fair and impartial inquiry when I occupy that role, without predetermination.”

