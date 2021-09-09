Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS chief to become Wales’s new top civil servant

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 12:53 pm
NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall is to become the new Permanent Secretary of the Welsh Government (Welsh Government/PA)

An official who led the Welsh NHS through the coronavirus pandemic is to become Wales’s most senior civil servant.

NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall will take over as Permanent Secretary after the departure of Dame Shan Morgan.

He will be responsible for 5,000 staff and will be the main policy adviser to First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Dr Andrew Goodall will succeed Dame Shan Morgan when she leaves next year (Welsh Government/PA)

Dr Goodall said: “It is a great honour to take up the role of Permanent Secretary of the Welsh Government.

“I look forward to working with staff across the Civil Service and the wider Welsh public sector workforce.

“There are major challenges ahead, but I am confident that we can rise to them by working together and building on the foundations that Shan has laid over the last five years.”

During the pandemic Dr Goodall has been one of the most visible faces of the Welsh Government, regularly leading televised press conferences.

He has been chief executive of NHS Wales since 2014 and before that was chief executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

Mr Drakeford said of Dr Goodall: “He has been a leading figure in Welsh public service for many years, so I warmly welcome his appointment to this role.

“I would like to thank Shan for her leadership of the Welsh Civil Service during these most challenging of times and wish her well for the future.”

Dame Shan is to leave next year, at the end of her fixed five-year contract.

She said: “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked with such a fantastic group of people on things that have made a huge difference to people in Wales at one of the most challenging times in our history.

“Although much of my time has inevitably been spent fire-fighting, my focus as Permanent Secretary has been to try to develop a more resilient, skilled and capable Civil Service for the future, as well as making the organisation a fairer, more inclusive place to work.

“I wish Andrew all the best and will be working closely with him as he takes up the role.”

