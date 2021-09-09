Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Andy Burnham urges Labour to present alternative plan for social care

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 3:34 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 5:53 pm
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Andy Burnham has warned that Labour has no time to waste in setting out an alternative to Boris Johnson’s plan for social care.

Writing for the Evening Standard, the mayor of Greater Manchester slammed the Prime Minister’s plan unveiled this week as failing the intergenerational test.

But he said it was not enough for his party simply to criticise, and that alternatives must be produced.

He said it presented the “biggest opportunity Labour has had for some time to present a plan for a better, fairer country”.

“My advice to my party would be not to leave it too long before presenting one. Criticism of the Tory plan alone won’t cut through unless we say what we would do,” he wrote.

Labour has been criticised for opposing the Government’s plans while not putting forward any proposals of their own on how to fix the social care crisis.

On Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told MPs during PMQs: “His (Boris Johnson’s) plan is to impose unfair taxes on working people, my plan is to ensure those with the broadest shoulders pay their fair share.

“The truth is his plans don’t do what he claims. People will still face huge bills, many homeowners will need to sell their homes, he’s not denying it when he could have done.”

Mr Burnham, who first proposed a levy when he was health secretary more than a decade ago, said he would also introduce “a range of wealth taxes – such as a higher rate of capital gains tax”.

He added: “Here’s Labour’s opportunity to end this injustice once and for all and extend the NHS principle to social care. It should create a National Care Service. Labour should ask all older people to contribute, whether they need care or not.”

In an interview with Sky News, Sir Keir said he was looking at the various options for “a wealth tax in the broadest sense of the word” but gave little detail as to how it would work.

“I would say that those with the broadest shoulders should pay. That means those that earn their money or their income from things other than work should pay their own share,” he said.

“People who earn their money from property, dividends, stocks, shares – they should all be looked at as a broader, fairer way of raising taxes.”

Asked if he favoured a wealth tax, he said: “Yes, all of those options are a wealth tax in the broadest sense of the word, and we should look at it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal