Braverman’s return from maternity leave forces Cabinet mini-reshuffle

Suella Braverman has been reappointed Attorney General following her time away from Government on maternity leave, Downing Street has announced.

It comes after the QC, the first Cabinet-level minister to take maternity leave, attended a meeting of Boris Johnson’s top team for the first time in six months earlier this week.

Arrangements were made for the Conservative MP for Fareham, who was the attorney general until March 2020, to join the Cabinet meeting in Downing Street ahead of her planned return to work next week.

Special legislation had to be passed by Parliament to enable her to take time off from her ministerial duties.

During her absence she was designated Minister on Leave (Attorney General) while her deputy, Solicitor General Michael Ellis, was made Attorney General.

His place was taken by prisons minister Lucy Frazer.

No 10 confirmed on Friday that, as part of a mini-reshuffle, Mr Ellis and Ms Frazer would return to their previous roles.

The changes come amid persistent speculation that the Prime Minister is preparing a wider reshuffle to clear out underperforming senior ministers.