Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Minister refuses to apologise for foul-mouthed exchange with protester

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 4:18 pm
Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams appeared to use foul language towards a Westminster protester (Commons/PA)
Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams appeared to use foul language towards a Westminster protester (Commons/PA)

A minister has refused to apologise after admitting to using “colourful language” in a terse encounter outside Parliament with a regular Westminster protester.

In a video shared by Steve Bray, an activist known for shouting anti-Brexit and anti-Government slogans during broadcast interviews, Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams appeared to use a four-letter swear word twice during a filmed meeting lasting less than two minutes.

After being approached while walking by the gates surrounding the Houses of Parliament, a tense exchange results in Mr Adams telling Mr Bray: “Why don’t you talk to your MP and f*** off?”

In a statement, Mr Adams did not apologise but instead argued his actions “no doubt reflected” the feelings of other MPs.

During the video shared on Twitter, Mr Adams is captured telling Mr Bray that he was “boring”, adding: “You get on my nerves”.

Mr Bray goes on to accuse the minister of being under the influence of alcohol but the Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty replied: “I haven’t had a drink yet.”

As Mr Bray and the person behind the camera decide to stop following Mr Adams, the minister appeared to use the f-word a second time, although the recording is unclear.

It is not known when the clash took place but it was first shared on social media by the activist on Wednesday.

Anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office was redirecting inquiries about the incident to Mr Adams’ constituency office.

A spokesperson for the MP said: “The gentleman in the blue top hat who Mr Adams directed some colourful  language towards is a well-known political activist known as ‘Stop Brexit Man’.

“He has spent the last few years harassing, following and hurling abuse at elected parliamentarians as well as interrupting journalists, preventing some from doing their job of reporting the news and conducting interviews.

“Mr Adams’ remarks no doubt reflect those of many democratic representatives trying to deliver on the will of the people and others seeking to go about their business who have been harassed or had their work disrupted by this individual and his handful of followers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal