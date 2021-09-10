Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Starmer moves to set out Labour’s alternative for social care

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 10:38 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jacob King/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use a speech at a summit for Labour leaders in local government to set out his stall for the reform of social care.

Sir Keir will be speaking after a week in which the Government unveiled manifesto-busting plans to raise national insurance in order to clear the NHS backlog and fix the social care crisis.

But Labour has been criticised, including by those inside the party, for not presenting an alternative while slamming Boris Johnson’s plans.

At the LGA Labour Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, where Sir Keir is attending in person, he is expected to say that Labour would “ask those with the broadest shoulders to carry the burden”.

He will say: “Labour’s aim isn’t just to ‘fix the crisis in social care’ – as the Prime Minister has repeatedly promised but failed to deliver. Instead, Labour’s vision for social care is to ensure all older and disabled people get the support they need to live the life they choose.”

He is expected to outline how this would include a shift to prevention and early intervention for those with care needs, and a preference for keeping them at home.

He will say that Labour would “champion independent and fulfilling lives for working-age adults with disabilities – so people have choice and control over the support they get, and their views drive change in the system”.

Sir Keir will promise a “new deal” for care workers and unpaid carers.

He will say that by comparison, the Government plan is “a rushed out, half-baked, mess that won’t give social care the resources needed, won’t actually reform social care, won’t create more and better-paid jobs, isn’t fair across the regions or generations, and won’t stop people selling off their homes to fund care”.

Sir Keir will appeal to local authorities as he will suggest the PM’s proposals will force them to raise council tax as they will not receive any extra cash.

He will add: “This is an unfair plan that doesn’t work. And who is left with the bill? It’s working people. It’s especially low earners and young people who have already borne the brunt of the economic impact of the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal