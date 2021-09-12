Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Jenrick to ‘widen and deepen’ devolution agenda

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 10:01 pm
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Communities Secretary has pledged that more powers will be handed down from Whitehall as ministers continue to “widen and deepen” the devolution agenda.

In an interview with the Financial Times from the new secondary headquarters of the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government in Wolverhampton, Robert Jenrick moved to revive plans to offer “full devolution” as first promised in the Tory 2019 manifesto.

He told the newspaper: “We would like to encourage parts of the country that want to come forward to do devolution deals with us.”

And added: “We unlocked the Sheffield city region, we now have Dan Jarvis as the mayor. We’ve created the West Yorkshire devolution deal and have a fully elected mayor there. There are other parts of the country that are negotiating with us.”

Mr Jenrick said there was interest in creating new mayoralities in North Yorkshire, Cumbria and the East Riding of Yorkshire – while in other areas of the country, county deals may be more appropriate.

Manchester Clean Air Plan
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (Peter Byrne/PA)

It comes after concern that Boris Johnson had gone cold on the idea of devolution following a high-profile spat with the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham over coronavirus.

But Mr Jenrick told the newspaper: “It’s about being more innovative in the way we deliver public services and believing that there doesn’t need to be a single model for the whole country… what we want to do is work with the mayors with further measures.

“We can encourage them and work with high-performing councils to give them more power over the delivery of public services.”

A levelling up white paper is due for publication in the autumn, which is understood to supersede a previously promised devolution plan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal