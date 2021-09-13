Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Universal Credit workers can get extra hours to make up for £20 cut’

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 9:15 am Updated: September 13, 2021, 1:13 pm
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has suggested people who lose £20 a week from their Universal Credit payments under Government plans could work extra hours to make up for the cut (Joe Giddens/PA)
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has suggested people who lose £20 a week from their Universal Credit payments under Government plans could work extra hours to make up for the cut (Joe Giddens/PA)

People who lose £20 a week from their Universal Credit payments under Government plans could work extra hours to make up for the cut, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has suggested.

Labour accused the Cabinet minister of getting her figures wrong on Monday as she defended the move to end the increase introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic by saying it had always been “temporary”.

The Government has faced growing calls to keep the extra money in place amid concern that the plans will heap further pressure on struggling families.

Ms Coffey told BBC Breakfast: “I’m conscious that £20 a week is about two hours’ extra work every week – we will be seeing what we can do to help people perhaps secure those extra hours, but ideally also to make sure they’re also in a place to get better paid jobs as well.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner argued that Universal Credit’s taper means a £20 cut for a claimant would mean they need to do more than £50 worth of work as she struck out at Ms Coffey’s comments.

“This is a lie and the Work and Pensions Secretary either knows she’s lying or shouldn’t be in the job,” Ms Rayner tweeted.

“An additional £20 for a UC claimant isn’t 2 hours work, that’s not how the taper works. An extra £20 would require £50+ worth of hours, that is how the UC system works.

Ms Coffey also faced criticism over her remarks around implementing the cut.

Asked if she is entirely happy with the end of the uplift, which will start to be phased out from the end of the month, Ms Coffey said “yes” and stressed the need to “accelerate our Plan for Jobs”.

Labour MPs criticised her remarks, with shadow child poverty secretary Wes Streeting tweeting: “For these working families, this will HURT. More children will end up in poverty. Yet Therese Coffey is ‘entirely happy’.”

The increase will be phased out from the end of the month, based on individual claimants’ payment dates.

Recipients could lose £1,040 annually if Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes ahead with the cut.

