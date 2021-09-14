Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leo Varadkar welcomes decision by UK to delay post-Brexit checks

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 4:01 pm
Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland’s deputy premier has welcomed a decision by the UK Government to further delay a number of post-Brexit border controls.

The British Government had planned to impose checks on imports, including those from Ireland, from January 1 after leaving the single market, but Westminster has confirmed the changes, which mainly affect the agriculture and food sector, will not be implemented for three to nine months.

“They’ve decided to delay those checks, I think at least until the end of the year, and I think that’s going be very welcome for Irish business,” Leo Varadkar said.

“There was a lot of concern, particularly in the food sector, but more broadly, that Britain imposing those checks on imports going to Britain from Ireland would create further trade disruption, and could have a negative impact on business and jobs.

“I welcome the fact that they’ve decided not to proceed with that and we are keen, over the next couple of months, Mr (Simon) Coveney and I, to work with our British colleagues and European colleagues to come up with solutions that minimise disruption to trade.”

Brexit minister Lord Frost said the delay was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lord Frost
Lord Frost (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The pandemic has had longer-lasting impacts on businesses, both in the UK and in the European Union, than many observers expected in March,” he said in a statement.

“There are also pressures on global supply chains, caused by a wide range of factors including the pandemic and the increased costs of global freight transport.

“These pressures are being especially felt in the agri-food sector.

“In these circumstances, the Government has decided to delay further some elements of the new controls, especially those relating to sanitary and phytosanitary goods.”

