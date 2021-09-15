Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM to make national security announcement alongside US and Australian leaders

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 7:52 pm
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are due to give a statement alongside the Australian prime minister (Toby Melville/PA)
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are due to give a statement alongside the Australian prime minister (Toby Melville/PA)

Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement on national security alongside US and Australian allies amid reports the three countries have agreed a new alliance to counter China.

Downing Street said the statement would see the Prime Minister, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appear together on camera at 10pm on Wednesday evening.

Reports have suggested the joint announcement will confirm that the US will provide a nuclear-powered submarine to Canberra, with Australia deciding to abandon its 90 billion dollar submarine deal with France.

According to Politico, the trio will announce a new working group, known by the acronym AUUKUS, to make it easier for the three countries to share information in key technological areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems and long-range strike capabilities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the national security statement
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the national security statement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The news outlet said sources had put forward that the “subtext” to the move was a bid by Western allies to “push back on China’s rise in the military and technology arenas”.

The attempt to secure an allied nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific is seen as a tool to “contain Chinese military expansion”, said Politico.

Earlier this year, in the integrated review of security and foreign policy, the UK Government outlined plans for a “tilt” in focus towards the Indo-Pacific, with aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth being deployed on a voyage east – a decision said to be about sending a message to Beijing and Russia about Britain’s military might.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “At 2200 BST tonight the Prime Minister will make an on-camera address, alongside US President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Morrison, on a strategic national security announcement.”

