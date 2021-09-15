Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Carer vaccine deadline threatens staff exodus, unions warn

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 12:05 am Updated: September 17, 2021, 11:32 am
A person receives a Covid-19 jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A person receives a Covid-19 jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Unions are warning of “catastrophic” staff shortages in care homes unless the Government scraps a deadline for workers in the sector to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Unison said ministers should abandon the “draconian” no jab, no job policy, while the GMB warned of an “exodus” of workers.

Care workers have to get their first vaccine by September 15 and be double jabbed by November 11 or be banned from entering care homes in England.

Unison said the mandatory jab policy was partly to blame for a “severe staffing crisis”, adding that many care agencies can no longer provide emergency cover.

The union warned that care homes could close, and urged the Government to concentrate on persuading hesitant workers of the benefits of having the jab rather than resorting to threats and ultimatums.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Everyone that can have the vaccine, should have the vaccine, but the Government has persisted with a heavy-handed approach despite warnings from care employers of the dire consequences.

“This move is damaging a sector already on its knees and undermining trust in the vaccine.

“If roles can’t be filled, the level and volume of care offered will be reduced.

“Instead of encouraging much-needed recruitment into care, the Government is actively driving experienced staff away.”

The GMB estimated that up to 70,000 care home workers in England may not be fully vaccinated by the November 11 deadline.

The union warned that the policy could be last straw for workers after years of “inadequate” pay and conditions.

GMB national officer Rachel Harrison said: “Forcing vaccination of our key workers is not the way to address vaccine hesitancy.

“Care is already facing a staffing black hole of 170,000 by the end of the year.

“Even in a best-case scenario we will lose tens of thousands of key workers if the jab is forced on them.

“How will care bosses deal with these huge staffing vacancies.

“How can they reassure people residents will receive safe care?”

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

David Kelly of workplace management app Deputy, commented: “Many workers who have demonstrated their commitment to caring throughout the pandemic feel demoralised and undervalued.

“A number have explained they are not ‘anti vaxxers’ but have personal reasons for not wanting the vaccine, ranging from religious and cultural reasons, to health concerns.”

A Department of Health and Social care spokesperson said: “Over 90% of care home staff have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the November 11 deadline and we encourage even more staff to get vaccinated to protect their colleagues and those they care for.

“Temporarily, those who meet the criteria for a medical exemption will be able to self-certify until we introduce a new system.

“This will ensure those with medical exemptions can continue working in care homes.

“Our message is clear: vaccines save lives and it is our responsibility to do everything we can to reduce the risk for vulnerable people in care homes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal