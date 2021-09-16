Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost 5 million allowed to stay in UK under EU Settlement Scheme

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 1:41 pm
Nearly five million people have been allowed to continue living and working in the UK under the EU Settlement Scheme so far, according to the latest official estimates (John Stillwell/PA)
Nearly five million people have been allowed to continue living and working in the UK under the EU Settlement Scheme so far, according to the latest official estimates.

Home Office figures show that, as of the end of June, 4,908,760 people had been granted an immigration status to remain in the country after freedom of movement ended following the Brexit transition period.

EU citizens – as well as people from Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland – and their families had been asked to apply to the scheme by the June 30 deadline.

Quarterly data published on Thursday suggest more than 5.5 million people (5,548,440) had applied by that date.

This provides the clearest picture so far of how many people applied to the scheme by the closing date, as opposed to how many applications had been received. However, the Home Office data is listed as “experimental”, meaning the numbers are still being evaluated and may be revised in future.

The figures are far higher than the latest official estimate of how many EU nationals are living in the UK. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicated that in mid-2020 this was 3.5 million.

More than six million applications (6,050,860) were submitted between the launch of the scheme in March 2019 and the June 30 2021 cut-off date.

Some 2.8 million were granted settled status, allowing them permanent leave to remain (2,846,820).

A further 2.3 million (2,327,850) were granted pre-settled status, meaning they need to reapply after living in the country for five years to gain permanent residence.

Of those, an immigration status was granted for 295,890 people from countries like India, Pakistan and Brazil under the scheme, which allows family members who are not EU or European Economic Area nationals to also apply.

The Home Office bulletin said: “Across all nationalities, the highest numbers of applications received were from Polish, Romanian and Italian nationals. This has been the trend throughout the life of the scheme.”

There were 109,430 applications refused, 80,600 withdrawn or void, and 79,730 were deemed invalid, where the Home Office decides someone is not eligible to apply or has failed to provide sufficient proof of residence.

The Home Office said 8% of the applications were from “repeat applicants” (472,220).

Among the applications were more than one million from children (1,002,280).

Some 772,260 of the applications from under-18s finalised by the end of June were granted an immigration status, while 32,870 requests were refused, withdrawn, void or invalid, the figures indicate.

By council area, Newham in east London saw the highest number of applications to the scheme (142,120). Outside London, this was seen in Birmingham in the West Midlands (138,490).

It is still not known how many people in the UK are eligible for the scheme but could remain in the country undocumented.

Anyone who has not yet applied effectively lost their lawful immigration status after the deadline.

Late applications can be made under limited reasonable grounds and the Government has said there is no cut-off date for doing so.

Those who applied before the deadline but have yet to receive a decision will have their existing rights protected, subject to the outcome of the application and any appeal.

Anyone who does not apply and continues to live in the UK without being able to prove their immigration status could face enforcement action.

