Johnson thanks United Arab Emirates for support in Afghan evacuation

Boris Johnson has held talks with the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the global effort to combat climate change.

The Prime Minister welcomed Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan to Downing Street on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inspects a Guard of Honour in central London (Hannah McKay/PA)

Downing Street said Mr Johnson thanked the Crown Prince for the UAE’s support during the evacuation from Afghanistan.

The two leaders also discussed a new investment partnership and efforts to tackle climate change ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November.

The UK and the UAE share a long and rich history, but His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I are focused on the future. Our two countries are working together to harness the technologies of the future to address climate change and deliver prosperity for our people. 🇬🇧🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/dRUjsXlnJQ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 16, 2021

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister and Crown Prince both underlined the need to support the transition to renewable sources of energy.

“The leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan and agreed on the need for international cooperation to bring stability to the region.

“The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for UAE’s invaluable support to the UK’s evacuation efforts. The leaders also agreed the UK and UAE should work together more widely on development and security in the region.”