Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Home Secretary returns to Channel as migrant crossings continue

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:31 am
Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to the Border Force facility in Dover, Kent. (Gareth Fuller/PA) Picture date: Thursday September 16, 2021.
Priti Patel has met Border Force officers as migrants continue to cross the English Channel to the UK from France by boat.

The Home Secretary was seen out in the Channel on Thursday, the day after it was confirmed she would remain in her role as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
More migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel on Thursday. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It is understood she took part in a private meeting with law enforcement teams who are on the front line tackling illegal migration.

Her trip to Dover came as crossings continued for the fourth consecutive day this week.

A new record was set for the year so far when 1,959 people crossed the Channel from France in the week to September 10 – the highest total for any seven-day period in 2021, according to data compiled and analysed by the PA news agency.

At least 14,400 people have crossed to the UK on board small boats this year.

The total for 2021 so far is already just over 6,000 higher than the number of people who made the crossing in 2020.

