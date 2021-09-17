Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Michael Gove to review planning reforms and discuss them with Tory critics

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 12:59 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 5:44 pm
Michael Gove is the new Housing Secretary (Jane Barlow/PA)
Michael Gove is the new Housing Secretary (Jane Barlow/PA)

New Housing Secretary Michael Gove is expected to pause the Government’s overhaul of the planning system in order to consult with critics on the Tory backbenches.

Senior Conservatives including former prime minister Theresa May have criticised the proposals, which are designed to boost building to help hit the target of 300,000 new homes a year in England.

MPs had partly blamed the plans widely seen as watering down local oversight of planning proposals for the defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-election to the Liberal Democrats in June.

After succeeding Robert Jenrick as Housing Secretary during Wednesday’s reshuffle, Mr Gove is expected to review the proposals.

It is understood Mr Gove will consult with colleagues as well as industry figures during the rethink.

Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed said the “developers charter”, as it is dubbed by Labour, should be “scrapped altogether”.

“These reforms will pay back developers by selling out communities and gagging residents from having a say over development in their area,” he said.

News of the review emerged as the Housing Secretary faced calls to return £100,000 of donations he recently received from a property developer.

The MPs’ register of financial interests shows Mr Gove accepted two donations of £50,000 on August 6 from Zachariasz Gertler.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Conservative planning reforms are already handing more powers to developers, and now it seems the new Housing Secretary is accepting donations from them too.

“To avoid any conflict of interest, Michael Gove must return this money.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has defended the donations.

A spokesman said: “All donations made to the Secretary of State have been declared publicly and the proper process followed.

“The department has robust processes in place to ensure any potential conflicts of interest are managed appropriately.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal