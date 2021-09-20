Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson says booster programme must be priority over vaccine donations

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 1:08 pm
Boris Johnson has insisted that the booster programme must be “our priority” rather than sending more coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations struggling to roll out jabs (Victoria Jones/PA)
Boris Johnson has insisted that the booster programme must be “our priority” rather than sending more coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations struggling to roll out jabs.

The Prime Minister defended the “huge contributions” Britain has made by donating vaccines to developing nations as booster invites were being sent out to 1.5 million people in England this week.

Speaking to reporters on the way to New York for the UN General Assembly, Mr Johnson added: “But if you ask me, should we interrupt the booster programme for elderly and vulnerable people in this country?

“Well, I’ve looked at the evidence for what boosters can do, I’ve looked at the extra protection it can give people, and I have to say I think that that has to be our priority and we’re going to continue to do that.

“But that doesn’t mean we’re not making also a massive commitment to the rest of the world, because we fundamentally agree that nobody’s safe until everybody is safe.”

Under the booster programme, those eligible for boosters include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers.

All those who are clinically extremely vulnerable and anyone aged 16 to 65 in an at-risk group for Covid will also be eligible.

But some have questioned whether this is a fair approach when millions across the global are yet to even receive first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Concerns have also been raised that failing to vaccinate the world will increase the chances of new variants emerging, including those that could evade the protection of existing vaccines.

