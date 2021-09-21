Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson insists he ‘changes a lot of nappies’ ahead of arrival of new baby

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 1:58 pm
Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson (The Times/PA)
The Prime Minister has said “it’s a lot of work” raising children in Downing Street, as he prepares to welcome his second child with wife Carrie Johnson, and become a father for at least the seventh time.

Speaking to NBC during his trip to America, Boris Johnson was asked about being a father while running the country.

And he said: “It’s fantastic. It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of work, I’ll tell you that much, but I love it, I absolutely love it and I want you to know I change a lot of nappies.”

The PM was also asked if he currently had six children, after the birth of his youngest in April 2020, and he said: “Yes.”

There has been confusion about the number of children Mr Johnson has fathered.

He has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler, but he also has a child, born in 2009, as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

At first he denied paternity and even sought an injunction in 2013 to prevent her existence being discovered during a court battle.

But the confusion sprang from the proceedings where it was alleged that Mr Johnson may have fathered two children as a result of the affair.

The judgment read: “What was material was that the father’s infidelities resulted in the conception of children on two occasions.”

But Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he would not discuss his private life, and during the 2019 election campaign said he would not be discussing his children.

Carrie Johnson pregnant
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie stand in Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Last year, Mr and Mrs Johnson welcomed son Wilfred, and Mrs Johnson announced in July this year that she was pregnant again, with a poignant message about miscarriage.

The former Conservative Party communications director, who said the new baby would be arriving “this Christmas”, said she wanted to share the personal news about her miscarriage to “help others”.

She added: “Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.

“I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

