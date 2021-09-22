Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

New Unite leader says she will not attend Labour conference

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 7:50 am
Sharon Graham will not attend the Labour Party conference (Sharon Graham Campaign/PA)
Sharon Graham will not attend the Labour Party conference (Sharon Graham Campaign/PA)

The new leader of Unite will not attend the Labour Party conference from this weekend, preferring to try to resolve disputes the union is involved in.

Sharon Graham, recently elected general secretary, said current industrial disputes will have to take priority.

She said: “From day one of the general secretary election campaign I said I wanted the union to get back to what it says on the trade union tin, fighting for jobs, pay and conditions.

“That is what I am doing now.

“My members in dispute must be my first priority”.

Unite has more more than 20 ongoing industrial disputes, involving firms including Tesco and Weetabix.

Ms Graham added: “At this time, my place is with workers and my members.

“So next week I’ll be on picket lines where my members are taking industrial action and not at Labour conference in Brighton.”

She stressed her decision was not a snub to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, saying: “I am literally only four weeks into my leadership and my job has to be focused on defending workers.

“I had a useful meeting with Keir earlier this week and told him it was unlikely I would be at conference.

“I said I would be doing the day job to try to make sure workers don’t pay the price of the pandemic.”

The Unite delegation at Labour conference will be led by its executive council chairman, Tony Woodhouse and national political lead, Rob MacGregor.

On the proposals to discuss major rule changes at the Conference in Brighton, Ms Graham said: “Given what is happening to workers and communities, surely this is not the time to talk about process, about the detail of Labour rules for election of the leader and selection of Labour candidates and the like.

“We should be focusing on the ‘here and now’ on real issues, like fire and rehire.

“I believe huge debates about rules now is a mistake.”

