Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Northern Ireland Protocol problems significant and growing, minister warns

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 12:07 pm
Northern Ireland Protocol problems significant and growing, minister warns
Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis said issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are growing (PA)

Problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol are “significant” and “growing”, the UK Government has said.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis told MPs the UK has approached the arrangement in “good faith” but he expressed concerns over how it is operating.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

Unionists in Northern Ireland have been vehemently opposed to its terms, which see additional checks on goods arriving to the region from the rest of the UK.

Speaking at Cabinet Office questions, Mr Ellis said: “As we set out in our July command paper, the protocol is not meeting its core objectives as it stands. It is causing considerable disruption to lives and livelihoods.

“That is why we need to find a new balance through significant changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol and we are working intensively to that end.”

Labour MP Ruth Jones (Newport West) said the EU and the US have “expressed serious concerns and reservations about the current practical arrangements” and said of the Prime Minister’s withdrawal agreement with the EU: “The deal may have been ‘oven-ready’, but did someone forget to turn the gas on?”

Mr Ellis replied: “We have tried to operate the protocol in good faith, but the problems are significant and the problems are growing.

“The Northern Ireland Executive noted that from January to March, about 20% of all of the European Union’s checks were being conducted in respect of Northern Ireland, even though Northern Ireland’s population is just 0.5% of the EU as a whole.

“It’s unacceptable. And I think those are the sort of problems about which she ought to focus.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week warned that the post-Brexit issues with Northern Ireland “can’t go on forever”.

Brexit minister Lord Frost has also argued that the threshold of triggering Article 16 of the protocol, which would effectively tear up parts of the deal he negotiated, has been met.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal