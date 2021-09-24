Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK politics

Macron ‘waiting for Johnson’s proposals’ after PM tries to smooth tensions

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 6:01 pm
Boris Johnson with French president Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Cornwall (Leon Neal/PA)
Boris Johnson with French president Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Cornwall (Leon Neal/PA)

Emmanuel Macron told Boris Johnson to come up with ideas to repair relations between London and Paris, when the Prime Minister tried to smooth over tensions provoked by a submarine row.

The men spoke in a call on Friday after France was angered by Australia cancelling a lucrative contract to provide subs when it formed a new military pact with the US and Britain.

The talks appeared to be a bid by Mr Johnson to calm the tensions that had only been heightened by his use of inflammatory language in response to France recalling ambassadors and postponing high-level meetings.

Mr Macron’s office said the Prime Minister had requested the call and “expressed his intention to restore co-operation between France and the United Kingdom”, including on the climate crisis, terrorism and the Indo-Pacific region.

The French president told Mr Johnson that “he is awaiting his proposals”, the Elysee added in its brief statement.

The diplomatic row began when the UK and US agreed to help provide Australia with nuclear-powered subs under the Aukus pact announced last week.

Paris described the deal as a “stab in the back” after it led to Canberra pulling out of a £30 billion agreement for France to supply conventionally powered diesel-electric vessels.

Downing Street’s description of the call was more muted than France’s, with No 10 saying the men discussed “a range of issues of mutual interest”, including military co-operation through Nato.

“They reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through Nato and bilaterally,” No 10 said.

They also discussed the “strategic significance of our long-standing co-operation in the Indo-Pacific”, with Aukus widely seen as an attempt to counter China’s assertiveness.

No 10 said they also discussed migrants making small boat crossings in the Channel, and the post-Brexit issues of fisheries licences and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Buoyed by a positive meeting with US president Joe Biden, Mr Johnson stoked tensions further earlier this week by using “Franglais” to tell Mr Macron he should “prenez un grip” and give him a “break”.

Boris Johnson visit to US
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets US president Joe Biden at the White House (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It also emerged that Mr Biden and the Prime Minister discussed further deepening the Aukus pact, while maintaining that further allies, including France, would not be able to join.

Mr Johnson raised the possibility of it being extended to include technology, such as cyber and artificial intelligence, and said that he and Mr Biden had been “taken aback” by the angry reaction from Paris.

People familiar with UK Government thinking said the men also spoke about deepening the pact to collaborate on other areas such as principles on open markets, enhancing non-nuclear deterrents and tackling human rights issues.

There had been some thawing of tensions between the US and France after Mr Macron and Mr Biden held a call.

France committed to sending back its ambassador to Washington next week, having ordered his return in response to the Aukus pact.

