Labour in No 10 told to prioritise ending violence against women and girls

A Labour administration in Downing Street must do “everything within government powers” to end the “epidemic” of violence against women and girls, party members have urged.

They backed an emergency motion at party conference which pressed a future Labour government to end the problem as a “matter of priority”.

Requiring social media firms to enforce age restrictions to prevent children from accessing pornography is among the education and legal measures also required, the motion added.

Speaking during a debate in the conference hall in Brighton, Eve Rose-Keenan received a standing ovation after making a speech in which she recalled how she gave evidence against someone who abused her as a child.

The Rotherham Labour Party member said: “I want to say to my wonderful daughter: things will change for you and I want to deliver a Labour government that will make things better for all women and girls.”

Floral tributes left at the bandstand in Clapham Common, London, for murdered Sarah Everard (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rachel Taggart-Ryan, of Eltham Labour Party, asked delegates to remember murdered school teacher Sabina Nessa, calling for change to ensure no other woman “is ever subjected to such acts of violence”.

She said: “She (Sabina Nessa) left her home, which is less than a five-minute walk… to go to the local pub to meet a friend.

“The sort of journey we all make in our community every day.

“Her route took her through her park, which runs alongside of Kidbrooke Park Road, but she never arrived to meet her friend as she was attacked and brutally murdered, just as Sarah Everard never reached her home after visiting a friend in Clapham Common earlier this year.

“Just as Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry never returned home after celebrating a birthday in a local park.

“Just as over 200 other women last year, who were murdered in acts of violence against women and girls, never returned home, never pursued their careers, or furthered their talents and interests.

“We must call for change to ensure that no other woman is ever subjected to such acts of violence.”