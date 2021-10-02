Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / UK politics

Johnson accused of a ‘chilling’ disregard for cancer patients

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 4:07 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)
Labour has accused Boris Johnson of a “chilling” disregard for the outcome of treatments for cancer sufferers.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said Mr Johnson had no interest in “levelling up” health outcomes after he suggested wage growth was a more important measure of the success of his keynote policy.

In a BBC interview on Friday ahead of the Tory Party conference, the Prime Minister was challenged that there was no measure for determining whether those who were more deprived were really catching up with those who were better off under the policy.

Mr Johnson replied: “I’ve given you the most important metric – never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes – look at wage growth.

“Wage growth is now being experienced faster by those on lower incomes. It hasn’t happened for 10 years or more.

“That is what I mean by levelling up.”

Mr Ashworth said that if cancer incidence and survival rates among the poorest matched the wealthier, there would be 19,000 fewer deaths each year.

“Boris Johnson starts his conference with the most chilling words ever spoken from a Prime Minister dismissing the importance of cancer outcomes,” Mr Ashworth said.

“Life expectancy has stalled for those in the poorest areas. There is no levelling up without levelling up health.

“It’s now clearer than ever that all Boris Johnson offers is just glib words and no action.”

Shadow child poverty secretary Wes Streeting, who recently recovered from kidney cancer, tweeted: “’Never mind cancer outcomes,’ I do, as it happens. So do millions of others.

“This is stomach-turning, insightful and outrageous.”

